Check Out the New FN!

Paris Jackson’s New Topless Campaign Uses Shoes Instead of Bras

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
paris jackson, topless
Paris Jackson at the Boohoo x Paris Hilton Launch Party in Los Angeles, July 20.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Paris Jackson showed her edgy side in a new campaign with Re/Done by going topless and using a shoe instead of a bra.

Re/Done collaborated with G.H. Bass & Co.’s line of loafers, Weejuns. Jackson serves as the face (and body) for the range, and teased the partnership with pictures added to her Instagram page, showing her lying topless with a leopard-print penny loafer covering her chest.

In that same post, the model also shared a different angle of the shot, where she’s seen on the ground in just a pair of camouflage pants on top of white, high-waisted fishnets with the well-placed shoe around her chest finishing out the photo.

Jackson explained in her caption that it is “such an amazing feeling collaborating with a photographer who loves the same weird things as you.”

Re/Done shared another image on Instagram, showing Michael Jackson’s daughter’s bright eyes and unique tattoos in high-definition.

The shoes retail for $345 on the brand’s website and are part of a nine-piece capsule available on Shopredone.com.

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad