Paris Jackson’s New Topless Campaign Uses Shoes Instead of Bras

Paris Jackson showed her edgy side in a new campaign with Re/Done by going topless and using a shoe instead of a bra.
Re/Done collaborated with G.H. Bass & Co.’s line of loafers, Weejuns. Jackson serves as the face (and body) for the range, and teased the partnership with pictures added to her Instagram page, showing her lying topless with a leopard-print penny loafer covering her chest.
In that same post, the model also shared a different angle of the shot, where she’s seen on the ground in just a pair of camouflage pants on top of white, high-waisted fishnets with the well-placed shoe around her chest finishing out the photo.
had such a fun time on this shoot working with my favorites Jo and G, and it’s such an amazing feeling collaborating with a photographer who loves the same weird things as you. AND to have done it surrounded by the most beautiful joshua trees 😍♥️♥️ . RE/DONE + Weejuns photographed by Juergen Teller #JuergenTeller @shopredone glam: @missjobaker @giannandreahair @emimikareh
Jackson explained in her caption that it is “such an amazing feeling collaborating with a photographer who loves the same weird things as you.”
Re/Done shared another image on Instagram, showing Michael Jackson’s daughter’s bright eyes and unique tattoos in high-definition.
The shoes retail for $345 on the brand’s website and are part of a nine-piece capsule available on Shopredone.com.