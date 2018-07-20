Paris Jackson’s New Topless Campaign Uses Shoes Instead of Bras

Paris Jackson at the Boohoo x Paris Hilton Launch Party in Los Angeles, July 20.

Paris Jackson showed her edgy side in a new campaign with Re/Done by going topless and using a shoe instead of a bra.

Re/Done collaborated with G.H. Bass & Co.’s line of loafers, Weejuns. Jackson serves as the face (and body) for the range, and teased the partnership with pictures added to her Instagram page, showing her lying topless with a leopard-print penny loafer covering her chest.

In that same post, the model also shared a different angle of the shot, where she’s seen on the ground in just a pair of camouflage pants on top of white, high-waisted fishnets with the well-placed shoe around her chest finishing out the photo.

Jackson explained in her caption that it is “such an amazing feeling collaborating with a photographer who loves the same weird things as you.”

Re/Done shared another image on Instagram, showing Michael Jackson’s daughter’s bright eyes and unique tattoos in high-definition.

The shoes retail for $345 on the brand’s website and are part of a nine-piece capsule available on Shopredone.com.