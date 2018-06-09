Paris Jackson Flaunts Her Legs in a Minidress & More Celebs at Moschino’s Spring ’19 Men’s Show

Paris Jackson led the pack as celebrities stepped out to Moschino’s spring ’19 menswear and women’s resortwear show in Los Angeles yesterday.

The 20-year-old sported a reddish pink minidress and white motorcycle jacket, completing her edgy look with black booties and layered jewelry.

Paris Jackson at Moschino's show. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

She was just one of many celebrity attendees to step out at Moschino’s circus-themed event, which saw whimsical looks from designer Jeremy Scott’s latest collection go down the runway.

“Parks & Recreation” star Aubrey Plaza showed off her toned midriff in a cropped jacket with matching pants. For footwear, she chose shiny black pointy-toe pumps.

Aubrey Plaza wears a black striped jacket with matching pants and pointy-toe pumps. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Gwen Stefani chose a black dress with sheer lace detailing, fishnet stockings and thigh-high boots for the occasion. Over her dress, the singer wore an edgy bomber jacket with safety pins, and she added a pop of color to her look with an orange and pink purse.

Gwen Stefani at Moschino. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Like Stefani, Emma Roberts got the safety pin memo. The actress opted for a white jumpsuit with a safety pin pattern, wearing black fishnet stocking underneath. She added some height to her frame with towering burgundy heels and accessorized with a black beret.

Emma Roberts in a jumpsuit and skyscraper heels. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the stars were not only in the front row but also on the catwalk. Victoria’s Secret Angels Stella Maxwell, Sara Sampaio and Alessandra Ambrosio hit the runway, as did Jordan Barrett.

