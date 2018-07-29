Paris Hilton Sparkles From Head to Toe in Nude-Illusion Glitter Gown and Metallic Spike Heels

Paris Hilton at the City of Hope event in Las Vegas.

Paris Hilton was shining bright for charity on Saturday. The business mogul arrived at The City of Hope gala in Las Vegas sparkling from head to toe in an embellished floor-length gown with glittery pumps.

Her dress featured nude-illusion panels surrounded by sequins with clear and blush beads, completing the outfit with silver rounded-toe pumps on a 4-inch metallic spike heel.

Paris Hilton sparks from head to toe in a nude-illusion dress and glittery pumps.

The entrepreneur, whose portfolio boasts a perfume collection and footwear line, used her time in Vegas to promote her latest venture — Paris Hilton Skincare ProD.N.A.

Instead of silver, for this occasion Hilton went for gold. The DJ hit the red carpet in a sparkling gold minidress that incorporated sequins and fringe around the skirt.

Paris Hilton

Detail of Paris Hilton's shoes.

There was no need for her to change the pumps for two different events since their glittery treatment and complementary colors were a flattering option for both dresses.

In June, Hilton celebrated the launch of her retro-inspired clothing collection for Boohoo in Los Angeles wearing bedazzled pumps with a slinky silver minidress and sparkling accessories.

Paris Hilton celebrates the launch of her Skincare ProD.N.A. line in Las Vegas.

