Paris Hilton Shows Off Abs in $12 Crop-Top & Barbie Outfit With Ballerina Flats

Airport style can be tricky. You want to be comfortable but also appear fashionable and put together. Paris Hilton’s solution to the aforementioned conundrum? Moschino’s Barbie tracksuit.

The businesswoman/DJ — who revealed she was heading back to Ibiza yesterday during a tour of her insane shoe closet via Instagram Stories — hit LAX with fiancée, actor Chris Zylka, Thursday sporting a bubblegum pink logo-covered zip-up hoodie and matching drawstring bottoms from Jeremy Scott’s Barbie-inspired spring ’15 collection.

Paris Hilton rocking Moschino Barbie spring '15 collection at LAX CREDIT: Splash

The 37-year-old socialite-turned-entrepreneur styled the fun athleisure ensemble, which originally debuted on the catwalk at Milan Fashion Week, with an ab-baring $12 Boohoo x Paris Hilton unicorn motif cropped tee, a pale pink hat, white-rimmed Saint Laurent sunglasses and blush leather ballerina flats featuring bronze satin ribbon straps. The former star of “The Simple Life” also added a dusty pink Louis Vuitton logo backpack boasting a pink fluffy bunny keychain.

Paris Hilton wearing ballerina flats. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, 33-year-old Zylka, who lead the way as the couple walked through the airport, sported a gray graphic T-shirt paired with black skinny jeans and black and white Nike sneakers. The hotel heiress’ fiancé completed his casual look with a black baseball hat and shades.

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka hold hands as they make their way through LAX aiport. CREDIT: Splash

