Paris Hilton Commands Attention in Minidress and Spiky Heels After Calling Off Engagement

Despite the fact that the news of her split from fiancé Chris Zylka broke not long ago, Paris Hilton appeared unfazed at the meet and greet for her new fragrance, Platinum Rush, at Highpoint Shopping Centre in Melbourne, Australia, this weekend.

The famous socialite, who is promoting her 24th perfume, stepped out in a white crystal-embellished minidress with long sleeves and a scalloped hem, a matching headband and a pair of strappy sparkling pumps. Her $2 million 20-carat pear-shaped engagement ring was noticeably missing.

Paris Hilton at the launch of her new fragrance, Platinum Rush, at Highpoint Shopping Centre in Melbourne, Australia. CREDIT: Splash

The 37-year-old former reality star chose heels with two ankle-strap buckles, a classic pointy-toe silhouette and a metallic champagne finish. The style seamlessly complemented her shimmery frock for the occasion.

Paris Hilton wearing a white dress with crystal embellishments and strappy metallic pumps. CREDIT: Splash

Hilton took to Instagram to share a video from the event, writing “Love you #Australia 🇦🇺 Epic seeing you all yesterday at the launch of my 24th fragrance #PlatinumRush.”

A close-up look at Paris Hilton’s strappy pumps featuring a sparkly champagne finish. CREDIT: Splash

