Olivia Munn Unbuttons Her See-Through Dress to Show Off Sensual Thigh-High Stiletto Boots

Olivia Munn seen in New York City today.

Following a revealing interview on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show “Andy Cohen Live” Wednesday, Olivia Munn made a head-turning street style statement in a sheer floral dress with plum thigh-highs.

Hitting the streets of New York City today, the 37-year-old actress — who has been promoting her new role on the History channel show “Six” — showed off a black semi-sheer button-down dress featuring a vibrant floral print and a polka dot trim from Abodi’s “Interstellar Congress” collection.

Munn showcased her eye-catching purple suede over-the-knee Le Silla spring ’18 Eva stiletto boots by leaving half of the buttons on her dress undone. Underneath, her black underwear and bra were visible.

In addition to the former “Daily Show” correspondent’s thigh-high boots, the line features white lace-up over-the-knee booties with a chunky heel; bright red suede pointed pumps; crystal-embellished PVC sandals and more.

Olivia Munn in an Abodi floral see-through dress. CREDIT: Splash

Munn appears to be into the color purple this week, as she wore a pair of violet Casadei pumps Monday night for an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” The style happened to be marked down to half off.

