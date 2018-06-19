Check Out the New FN!

Olivia Munn Offers a Sultry Alternative to Airport-Chic Style

By Samantha McDonald
We’ve seen celebs wear everything from comfy sweatpants to trendy mules at the airport, but somehow it’s still surprising to spot a VIP in anything less practical than a top-and-pants combo that still ensures she travels in style.

Enter Olivia Munn, who did the daring thing. The “X-Men: Apocalypse” actress arrived at the Los Angeles International Airport in a very mini polka-dot dress and pedicure-baring sandals — an outfit that was certainly a sight for sore eyes.

Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn at LAX Airport.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Matching her lip color to her dress, Munn opted for a candy-apple-red playsuit by U.K. fast-fashion brand Glamorous, which featured a flirty tie-front detail, long sleeves and ruffle trims at the thighs. She kept warm with a calf-skimming cloud gray cardigan and accessorized with an oversized backpack by Chanel in the luxury brand’s signature quilt pattern as well as statement sunnies in a subtle cat-eye frame.

For shoes, the 37-year-old beauty (who celebrates her birthday on July 3) slipped into patented black sandals with double straps that allowed her to show off a darker nail shade. The simple yet stylish pair are an ideal choice for the summer, making for a polished footwear look that can easily transition from the work day to happy hour — and even the airport, as Munn just proved.

