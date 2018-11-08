Olivia Munn Nails the Bralette Trend at Michael Kors’ World Food Programme Dinner

Olivia Munn was all about brocade for an evening out in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The “Predator” actor and tech investor opted for a rich floral fabric ensemble by Michael Kors that revealed some skin.

Munn wore a strapless bralette with a matching brocade floral bomber jacket and wide-legged high-waisted pants. And she completed the look with a pair of black platform sandals.

Munn was on hand to support the designer, who hosted a dinner for Kate Hudson in honor of her recent appointment as an ambassador to the United Nation’s World Food Programme this month. Hudson for the past three years has worked with Michael Kors’ Watch Hunger Stop initiative, which helps raise money for the UN program.

Olivia Munn at the Michael Kors x Kate Hudson dinner on Nov. 7 in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old actress, who isn’t afraid to push the fashion envelope when it comes to color and silhouettes, has been into this bra style trend as of late.

On Tuesday, she made an appearance on Busy Philipps’ new talk-show, “Busy Tonight,” also wearing a bralette outfit. For this occasion, she chose simple strappy sandals, a green velvet suit by Rachel Antonoff and a pale pink Meshki bralette.

Olivia Munn makes an appearance on “Busy Tonight.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Jordin Althaus/E! Entertainment

