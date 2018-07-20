Olivia Munn Struts in Sultry Off-the-Shoulder Dress With the Perfect Sandals at Comic-Con

After hitting a panel for her new film “The Predator” at Comic-Con in a shimmering sea green jumpsuit yesterday, Olivia Munn wowed in an off-the-shoulder minidress at the movie’s premiere at the event, held in San Diego, Calif.

The 38-year-old actress wore a shoulder-baring, thigh-skimming Self-Portrait design featuring a ruffled trim and long sleeves paired with slinky black patent leather sandals from Baldinini.

Olivia Munn attends the premiere of "The Predator" at Comic-Con. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The simple ankle-strap silhouette from the luxury Italian brand seamlessly complemented Munn’s leggy look for the occasion. The “X-Men: Apocolypse” actress often reaches for no-fuss footwear like the nude sandals she used to tone down her plunging two-piece ensemble at yesterday’s panel. Moreover, the former “Daily Show” correspondent wore simple neutral-toned woven sandals last weekend when she attended the Wimbledon finals.

Olivia Munn wearing black patent leather sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

During a Comic-Con interview with “Entertainment Tonight” personality Kevin Frazier, Munn commented on Meghan Markle’s sister’s comments this week stating that if their father died, Meghan would be to blame.

“Shane Black used to date Samantha Markle, the really crazy sister,” Munn claimed, talking about her sci-fi action flick’s writer and director. “That is amazing. Shane Black and Samantha Markle. I think we should reunite them.

“I think she’s single, I think he’s single. He could be Prince Harry’s brother-in-law. Who doesn’t want to make that happen? And maybe Samantha would calm down. She’s real angry. She says a lot of crazy stuff in the press.”

