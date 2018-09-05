Olivia Culpo Stops New York City Traffic in Thigh-High Stretch Boots and Mini Skirt

As a street-style star, Olivia Culpo rarely (if ever) has an unfashionable moment in New York City — and yesterday was no exception.

The 26-year-old beauty arrived at the BUILD Series event, where she stopped traffic in statement boots that we’re coveting ahead of the fall season.

Olivia Culpo is spotted in New York City, where she continued promoting her new TV series, “Model Squad.” CREDIT: Splash News

Before an interview where she discussed her career’s trajectory, Culpo was flagged by paparazzi eager to get photos of the model-slash-influencer in her thigh-high Fendi boots. The Rockoko style featured a pointed toe, above-the-knee silhouette, embroidered logo and a stretchy yet skinny fit. A new release from the Italian luxury brand, the blue pair is made of spandex and lamb skin — material that’s made for the transition to cooler months.

A closer look at Olivia Culpo’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Culpo expertly paired the stiletto boots with a silk cami in the same color, which was tucked into a high-waisted skirt in an office-friendly print. She accessorized with a mini satchel in teal and minimalist metallic rings for jewelry.

Olivia Culpo wears a silk cami, mini skirt and thigh-high boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Her appearance comes just a day before the start of New York Fashion Week, where the front-row regular will surely serve up more of her seriously stylish looks.

