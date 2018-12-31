Olivia Culpo’s Got Street Style Locked — Here’s 20 Photos of Proof

One quick look at Olivia Culpo’s Instagram and it’s clear that she’s a woman with serious style credentials. The jet-setting 26-year-old’s feed is filled with images of her clad in chic outfits — posing everywhere from LAX to the CMAs red carpet.

As 2018 wraps to a close, we’re taking a look back at Culpo’s most memorable street-style looks of the year.

One of her best looks came in September during New York Fashion Week. The Miss Universe 2012 winner stepped out in a Fendi bandeau top and wide-legged trousers. She completed her look with red Stuart Weitzman sandals.

Olivia Culpo steps out in a Fendi two-piece look and Stuart Weitzman sandals during NYFW in September. CREDIT: Mike Reed/Shutterstock

Culpo is a big fan of showing off her toned abs, and she put together a stylish tummy-baring ensemble while in Miami this August. The actress wore a summery Rat and Boa floral-print set. She completed her look with white Nike Air Force 1 high-top sneakers.

Olivia Culpo wears a Rat and Boa set with Nike sneakers in Miami in August. CREDIT: Splash News

The star’s style streak has continued into December. While shopping for holiday gifts on Dec. 7, Culpo made a statement in a sweater and thigh-high boots — leaving her pants at home. She wore an oversized Givenchy sweater with the brand’s logo detailing, turning again to Fendi for her footwear, a pair of red leather boots with a high heel.

Olivia Culpo pairs her thigh-high red boots with a red handbag in Los Angeles on Dec. 7. CREDIT: Shutterstock

