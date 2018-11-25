Olivia Culpo Shows Off Her Expert Matching Skills in a Semi-Sheer Look for Girls’ Night Out

Leave it to Olivia Culpo to turn heads on the streets of Los Angeles on a Saturday night.

The former Miss Universe did just that when she was captured leaving The Ivy in West Hollywood with Cara Santana, sporting a semi-sheer black top featuring red striped sleeves, paired with skin-tight black leather pants. Culpo chose a red-hot pointy-toe pump to complete the chic look.

Olivia Culpo modeling an all-black look with red accents. CREDIT: Splash

The 26-year-old “Model Squad” star, who hails from Rhode Island, showed off her expert matching skills by adding a bold crimson patent alligator bag to her black-and-red look. She pulled things together with some silver bracelets, a ring and minimal makeup.

Olivia Culpo captured leaving The Ivy in Los Angeles Saturday night. CREDIT: Splash

Culpo, who calls Elizabeth Sulcer her stylist, is known for her love of coordinating colors and even shared a post of a similarly matchy outfit she wore recently on Instagram yesterday.

The street style shot shows the lovely trendsetter rocking an orange cropped jacket with a black miniskirt featuring an orange stripe down the middle. Black patent leather combat boots boasting a chunky heel pulled things together.

