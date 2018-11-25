Sign up for our newsletter today!

Olivia Culpo Shows Off Her Expert Matching Skills in a Semi-Sheer Look for Girls’ Night Out

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Olivia Culpo leaving The Ivy.
Leave it to Olivia Culpo to turn heads on the streets of Los Angeles on a Saturday night.

The former Miss Universe did just that when she was captured leaving The Ivy in West Hollywood with Cara Santana, sporting a semi-sheer black top featuring red striped sleeves, paired with skin-tight black leather pants. Culpo chose a red-hot pointy-toe pump to complete the chic look.

Olivia Culpo modeling an all-black look with red accents.
The 26-year-old “Model Squad” star, who hails from Rhode Island, showed off her expert matching skills by adding a bold crimson patent alligator bag to her black-and-red look. She pulled things together with some silver bracelets, a ring and minimal makeup.

Olivia Culpo captured leaving The Ivy in Los Angeles Saturday night.
Culpo, who calls Elizabeth Sulcer her stylist, is known for her love of coordinating colors and even shared a post of a similarly matchy outfit she wore recently on Instagram yesterday.

The street style shot shows the lovely trendsetter rocking an orange cropped jacket with a black miniskirt featuring an orange stripe down the middle. Black patent leather combat boots boasting a chunky heel pulled things together.

NYC🖤 missing you

