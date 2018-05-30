Olivia Culpo Goes Clubbing Dressed Like a Sexy Taxi in a Yellow Minidress and Black Balenciaga Boots

On the heels of releasing her own 13-piece capsule collection with Marled by Reunited Clothing, available exclusively at Revolve, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo hit MNKY HSE club in London Tuesday night in a look reminiscent of a yellow taxi cab.

Making us forget all about Uber, Culpo took to Instagram to show off a sultry canary yellow minidress featuring a single white stripe across the front with black buttons. The dress displayed just a hint of tanned thigh, which gave way to bold, black over-the-knee boots from Balenciaga.

The statement-making spandex boot style featured a pointed-toe silhouette and sharp 4-inch heels, which pulled her outfit together seamlessly, adding just the extra oomph it needed to turn heads. She capped off the look with a small, black studded Versace bag.

The beauty queen paraded the skintight, thigh-high boots down a flight of stairs in one clip on Instagram, writing “from da plane to da club.”

Since Demna Gvasalia became creative director of Balenciaga in 2015, the Spanish luxury fashion house has become parent company Kering group’s fastest-growing brand, according to its chief executive.

