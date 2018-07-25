Olivia Culpo’s Sparkling Red-Hot Minidress & Pearly Sandals Got a Lot of Whistles

Olivia Culpo had a sparkling evening on Tuesday when she celebrated Beautyblender’s Bounce launch party in New York City.

“Errrrrkaayyyyy that’s enough,” the former Miss Universe captioned a video where she’s modeling a red-hot dress covered in sequins. The sensual, heard-turning look courted some whistles from onlookers, so she made her way to the party to show it off inside the venue.

Olivia Culpo wears a wrap dress with silver sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Beautyblender

Culpo rocked a long-sleeve wrap dress that cut just around the upper thigh. She complemented the flirty outfit with a pair of silvery, pearl-washed Stuart Weitzman sandals that didn’t distract from the look and served as a flattering color choice. The minimalist Nudist style had straps around the toebed and ankle on a nearly 4-inch heel. Her white pedi and soft-silver shoes teamed with a silver clutch helped pull the focus upward to the vibrant red hues on her dress and lip.

Some of the other celebrity fans toasting the beauty brand’s new Bounce liquid foundation included actress Regina Hall and model Jasmine Sanders, who had on a taupe jacket over a white crop top and baggy trousers that slightly covered her PVC sandals.

Detail of Olivia Culpo's sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Beautyblender

Jasmine Sanders CREDIT: Courtesy of Beautyblender

The event kicked off Beautyblender’s Bodega pop-up in lower Manhattan, which bows on Thursday.

Following the festivities, Culpo took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off her new chic hairdo. “Letzzzzz be blunt,” she captioned a photo of her new blunt bob by celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan.

Letzzzzz be blunt ✂️ @justinemarjan A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jul 25, 2018 at 10:11am PDT

