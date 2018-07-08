Olivia Culpo Travels to Four Hotspots in One Day While Looking Chic

A jet-setter needs the right kind of outfit to travel in comfort and in style. Let Olivia Culpo serve as a fine example of how to look chic and dress sensibly while on-the-go.

After four stops today, the former Miss Universe showed no signs of slowing down when she posed by an airplane and shared the photo on Instagram, writing, “Austin, to Jersey, to Montauk, to NYC in one day …. where to next?!?”

Wherever her travels take her, Culpo will certainly catch eyes with her casual-cool outfit. She had on a cropped white jacket over a white top, a white handbag and black trousers with white Common Projects sneakers.

The minimalist kicks feature a low-top profile on a 1-inch midsole with the label’s signature metallic-gold-stamped numbers on the side.

Culpo’s schedule is typically packed with a balance of business and pleasure. Yesterday she enjoyed a dinner with designer Kendra Scott in Mantauk, N.Y., and in June she announced that she’ll be traveling with the Revolve brand for several getaways. Culpo collaborated with Revolve in March on a 13-piece capsule collection with Marled by Reunited Clothing.

See how Olivia Culpo matches her shoes and handbags.

