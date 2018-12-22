Sign up for our newsletter today!

Olivia Culpo Goes Pantless in Turtleneck Sweater and Polka-Dot Tights

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo’s Best Street Style Moments
Olivia Culpo’s Best Street Style Moments
Olivia Culpo’s Best Street Style Moments
Olivia Culpo’s Best Street Style Moments
View Gallery 30 Images

Olivia Culpo is going all in on the no-pants trend.

The 26-year-old model posted a photo to Instagram yesterday of herself clad in an oversized sweater with just a pair of tights underneath.

The sweater in question was by Givenchy and made of black cashmere, with the brand’s famous monogram logo emblazoned in a slightly darker shade of black. The star opted for an oversized version of the $1,330 sweater for a cozy, wintry look.

Instead of going bare-legged, the 2012 Miss Universe went with a pair of tights. She chose a polka-dot pair with sparkly detailing by Calzedonia. Culpo is partnered with the Italian legwear company, which also works with blogger-turned-designer Chiara Ferragni.

For footwear, Culpo selected black ankle boots with a block heel. She accessorized with a black beret for a European-inspired finish.

While the Rhode Island native’s all-black look was not a traditional holiday look, she wore the chic ensemble as she posed alongside two nutcrackers and a candy cane-adorned garland.

The brunette beauty took to Instagram earlier yesterday to share a sultry selfie. In the shot, she wears a revealing black outfit with cut-out detailing at the sides and spaghetti straps. Culpo captioned the image with a lion emoji.

View this post on Instagram

🦁

A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

Click through the gallery to see Olivia Culpo’s best street-style moments.

Want more?

Olivia Culpo Shows Off Her Expert Matching Skills in a Semi-Sheer Look for Girls’ Night Out

Olivia Culpo Strikes a Pose in Skin-Tight Leather Pants & $850 Chunky Sneakers

Olivia Culpo Shows Off Legs in Flirty Romper and Boots in Miami

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad