Olivia Culpo Goes Pantless in Turtleneck Sweater and Polka-Dot Tights

Olivia Culpo is going all in on the no-pants trend.

The 26-year-old model posted a photo to Instagram yesterday of herself clad in an oversized sweater with just a pair of tights underneath.

The sweater in question was by Givenchy and made of black cashmere, with the brand’s famous monogram logo emblazoned in a slightly darker shade of black. The star opted for an oversized version of the $1,330 sweater for a cozy, wintry look.

Instead of going bare-legged, the 2012 Miss Universe went with a pair of tights. She chose a polka-dot pair with sparkly detailing by Calzedonia. Culpo is partnered with the Italian legwear company, which also works with blogger-turned-designer Chiara Ferragni.

For footwear, Culpo selected black ankle boots with a block heel. She accessorized with a black beret for a European-inspired finish.

While the Rhode Island native’s all-black look was not a traditional holiday look, she wore the chic ensemble as she posed alongside two nutcrackers and a candy cane-adorned garland.

The brunette beauty took to Instagram earlier yesterday to share a sultry selfie. In the shot, she wears a revealing black outfit with cut-out detailing at the sides and spaghetti straps. Culpo captioned the image with a lion emoji.

