Sign up for our newsletter today!

Olivia Culpo Shows Off Legs in Flirty Romper and Boots in Miami

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo’s Best Street Style Moments
Olivia Culpo’s Best Street Style Moments
Olivia Culpo’s Best Street Style Moments
Olivia Culpo’s Best Street Style Moments
View Gallery 30 Images

Winter weather may be rocking the Northeast, but Olivia Culpo is having a warm-weather style moment from Miami.

The Miss Universe 2012 winner stepped out to a Sports Illustrated swimsuit soccer event on South Beach Saturday, clad in a leg-baring romper and soaring booties.

Olivia Culpo, miami, beach, romper, legs, high heels, sports illustrated
Olivia Culpo hits Miami in a leg-baring romper and sky-high boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

The romper was from Versace’s resort ’19 collection. The eye-catching design featured a logo’d top half inspired by a graphic T-shirt, with a pink houndstooth body. She cinched in the stylish one-piece at the waist with a thin black belt with silver hardware.

For footwear, Culpo selected black booties with a sky-high heel — a surprising choice for walking along the sand. The 26-year-old model proved that she’s a pro at walking in heels on the sand, confidently striding along the beach in her stilettos.

Olivia Culpo, boots, black, stilettos, high heels, booties
A closer look at Olivia Culpo’s booties.
CREDIT: Splash News

She accessorized with a few silver bangles, wearing her brunette locks slicked back in a bun with a middle part.

Culpo attended the Sports Illustrated event after having appeared in the brand’s annual swimsuit issue this year.

The jet-setting star has been all over the country in the past week. After beginning the week in Los Angeles, Culpo made a pit stop in Nashville on Wednesday, where she presented at the CMA Awards in a see-through black dress by Aadnevik and strappy embellished sandals.

Click through the gallery to see some of Olivia Culpo’s best street style moments.

Want more?

Olivia Culpo Strikes a Pose in Skin-Tight Leather Pants & $850 Chunky Sneakers

Olivia Culpo Stops New York City Traffic in Thigh-High Stretch Boots and Miniskirt

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad