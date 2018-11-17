Olivia Culpo Shows Off Legs in Flirty Romper and Boots in Miami

Winter weather may be rocking the Northeast, but Olivia Culpo is having a warm-weather style moment from Miami.

The Miss Universe 2012 winner stepped out to a Sports Illustrated swimsuit soccer event on South Beach Saturday, clad in a leg-baring romper and soaring booties.

Olivia Culpo hits Miami in a leg-baring romper and sky-high boots. CREDIT: Splash News

The romper was from Versace’s resort ’19 collection. The eye-catching design featured a logo’d top half inspired by a graphic T-shirt, with a pink houndstooth body. She cinched in the stylish one-piece at the waist with a thin black belt with silver hardware.

For footwear, Culpo selected black booties with a sky-high heel — a surprising choice for walking along the sand. The 26-year-old model proved that she’s a pro at walking in heels on the sand, confidently striding along the beach in her stilettos.

A closer look at Olivia Culpo’s booties. CREDIT: Splash News

She accessorized with a few silver bangles, wearing her brunette locks slicked back in a bun with a middle part.

Culpo attended the Sports Illustrated event after having appeared in the brand’s annual swimsuit issue this year.

The jet-setting star has been all over the country in the past week. After beginning the week in Los Angeles, Culpo made a pit stop in Nashville on Wednesday, where she presented at the CMA Awards in a see-through black dress by Aadnevik and strappy embellished sandals.

