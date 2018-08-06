Olivia Culpo Shops in ‘Destroyed’ Short Shorts and Edgy Stella McCartney Platforms

Olivia Culpo was spotted engaging in some good ol’ fashion retail therapy this weekend and we salute her for it. And in true model fashion, the former Miss Universe looked like a walking advertisement as she made her way down the streets of Beverly Hills, Calif., toting a Balenciaga shopping bag and sporting a luxe T-shirt-and-shorts look.

Casually talking on her cell phone, the 26-year-old Rhode Island native showed off a $490 Saint Laurent logo lightning bolt graphic tee tucked into leggy R13 “destroyed” black denim shorts, which also retails for nearly $500.

Olivia Culpo wearing a Saint Laurent tee with R13 cut-offs and Stella McCartney platforms. CREDIT: Splash

For shoes, the Revolve collaborator rocked white Stella McCartney Sneak-Elyse flatform sneakers featuring a 3-inch heel and a striped 2-inch platform. The chunky style, which retails for $695, also boasts a sawtooth-edged rubber sole and a lace-up silhouette.

Olivia Culpo carrying a big Balenciaga shopping bag. CREDIT: Splash

Culpo didn’t stop there, though. The upcoming “Model Squad” star expertly accessorized her black and white outfit with coordinating aviator sunglasses by Altuzarra and a quilted black leather Chanel bag.

A closer look at her Stella McCartney Sneak-Elyse Flatform Sneakers CREDIT: Splash

Now, we’re just left wondering what could be in the huge Balenciaga bag, which matches her look seamlessly.

For more of Olivia Culpo’s best street style moments, check out the gallery.

