Olivia Culpo Shimmers in Plunging Minidress and Silver Stuart Weitzman Pumps

Olivia Culpo went for a look that was all about the legs in a shot posted to her Instagram account yesterday.

The influencer sported a salmon-colored Redemption minidress with a plunging neckline and asymmetrical hemline as she stepped out to an event at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas. The stylish dress was made of a sparkly material and tied at the waist.

The 2012 Miss Universe winner paired her minidress with a pair of pointy-toe Stuart Weitzman pumps. The shoes featured a sizable stiletto heel and came in a Vegas-appropriate silver colorway.

The 26-year-old beauty queen accessorized with a pair of dangly earrings, a chunky bracelet and a metallic clutch.

In addition to posting a red carpet image on Instagram, Culpo took to Twitter to share a sensual shot of herself eating cake pops while clad in her glimmery look.

What happens in Vegas… goes straight to your ass 🍰 #Vegas pic.twitter.com/zy4U2Sp5BH — Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) October 19, 2018

“What happens in Vegas… goes straight to your ass,” the actress joked, adding a cake emoji.

Culpo jetted out to Vegas for a work-related event — she stepped out to JBL Fest in the glimmering minidress — and it seems as if she’s always on the go. The star frequently shares images with her 3.3 million Instagram followers from various travel destinations. In just the past two weeks, she’s been in Miami, Los Angeles and Paris.

