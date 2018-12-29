Olivia Culpo Models Sparkly Holiday Look in Hot Pants and Heeled Booties

With just a few days to go until New Year’s Eve, Olivia Culpo is providing style inspiration for a sparkly night out look.

The model took to Instagram yesterday to share a peek at her glamorous all-black outfit — which got a major boost from her tights.

The 26-year-old sported a turtleneck sweater and edgy hot pants, which had gold-tone detailing. Rather than go bare-legged, Culpo wore sheer tights by Calzedonia underneath her shorts. The legwear featured sparkle detailing at the knees, adding a festive pop to her monochrome styling.

For footwear, the former Miss Universe selected black booties with a chunky heel. She carried a furry black coat and a black handbag with gold details.

“Sparkly holiday vibes,” Culpo captioned the image, adding a smiley face emoticon with stars for eyes. The photo has received more than 135,000 likes in its first 13 hours on her Instagram grid.

Earlier yesterday, the actress posed with sister Sophia in a gym selfie. She wore a bright-red sports bra and leggings by Alo Yoga. Sophia sported a white sports bra with a black band, which she paired with black leggings. Sophie completed her sporty ensemble with a gray hoodie, which she wore tied around her waist.

Click through the gallery to see 20 of Olivia Culpo’s best street-style looks of 2018.

Want more?

Olivia Culpo Strikes a Pose in Skin-Tight Leather Pants & $850 Chunky Sneakers

Olivia Culpo Shows Off Her Expert Matching Skills in a Semi-Sheer Look for Girls’ Night Out

Olivia Culpo Goes Pantless in Turtleneck Sweater and Polka-Dot Tights