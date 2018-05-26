Olivia Culpo’s Morning Started With a Skintight Leather Dress & Louboutin Heels

Many people start their mornings with bad breathe, puffiness under the eyes and bed-hair — unless you’re Olivia Culpo.

The former Miss Universe started Friday on a stroll in Los Angeles wearing a fierce leather dress detailed with elevated shoulders from Zeynep Arçay’s spring 2018 collection teamed with patent Christian Louboutin pumps. She accessorized with sunnies and a white Saint Laurent satchel bag.

#OOTD A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on May 25, 2018 at 9:09pm PDT

The Zeynep Arçay brand showered the model-actress with praise on Instagram, writing, “She really is amazing in THE dress” and “in love.”

It’s quite a different look from the casual outfits she has been highlight on the social platform recently. In fact, Wednesday she stepped out in a white T-shirt and a pair of above-the-waist jeans. She added a touch of attitude to the look with a pair of Aquazzura snakeskin pumps. Earlier that day she posted a photo of herself sunning on a lounger clad in a ruffle-trimmed bikini with Birkenstock-like sandals with studs embellished across the straps.

Stole the centerpiece 🤫 A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on May 24, 2018 at 9:28pm PDT

