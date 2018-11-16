Olivia Culpo Strikes a Pose in Skin-Tight Leather Pants & $850 Chunky Sneakers

Jessie James Decker, singer and wife of football heartthrob Eric Decker, posted a picture on Instagram yesterday with model Olivia Culpo. And our eyes went immediately to Culpo’s shoes.

She wore a cropped half-zip hoodie with skintight leather pants, and she completed her athleisure look with a pair of white leather sneakers from Giuseppe Zanotti.

The Urchin sneaker from Giuseppe Zanotti in white. CREDIT: Courtesy of Giueseppe Zanotti

The sneakers in question are called Urchin because the spiky design on the sole resembles that of a sea urchin. The shoes are available at Giuseppezanotti.com for $850 in three colorways.

Culpo shared the same image along with a different shot from their mini photo shoot with the caption: “Party at the Deckers.”

According to their accounts, the duo also hung out with Olivia’s sister, Sophia Culpo. Olivia shared a video of the three of them posing and dancing on her Insta Stories.

Sophia attended the CMA Awards with her big sister this week in celebration of her 22nd birthday, sharing this image of them from the event.

Click through for Olivia Culpo’s best street-style moments.

Want more?

Giuseppe Zanotti’s New 3-D Spiked Sneakers Are Inspired by Sea Urchins

Olivia Culpo Does the See-Through Dress Trend on the CMA Awards Red Carpet