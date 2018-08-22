Olivia Culpo Models Red-Hot Heels 3 Different Ways With Froot Loops’ New Fashion Collab

“Froot Loops got me feeling loopyyyyy today,” Olivia Culpo told her Instagram fans yesterday. Froot Loops, the cereal, also got her feeling stylish.

The former Miss Universe rocked pieces from the AWAYTOMARS x Froot Loops capsule collection in NYC, highlighting different ways she styled the line with sexy pumps by Jimmy Choo.

Olivia Culpo shops the AWAYTOMARS x Froot Loops capsule collection in Jimmy Choo pumps. CREDIT: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

The luxury house’s pumps came in candy-red with patent leather on a pointy silhouette. They paired perfectly with the collaborative range’s color-block wrap dress that’s versatile enough for day to night.

The pattern on the dress matched a jacket, which she teamed with Jonathan Simkhai jeans that had buttons up the leg.

Finally, Culpo exited the collaborators’ shop wearing denim-on-denim — a cropped jacket with Simkhai’s jeans, which conveniently cut well above the ankle, leaving plenty of room to show off her pumps.

Included in the AWAYTOMARS x Froot Loops collection are sleek high-tops featuring rings in the shape the popular cereal.

Olivia Culpo CREDIT: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Olivia Culpo CREDIT: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

It’s no surprise that Culpo executed the three different styles to perfection. The former beauty queen knows plenty about fashion, having collaborated with Revolve and PrettyLittleThing on her own collections.

Detail of Olivia Culpo’s Jimmy Choo pumps. CREDIT: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Olivia Culpo wears AWAYTOMARS x Froot Loops sneakers. CREDIT: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

