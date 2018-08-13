Everyone’s Freaking Out Over Olivia Culpo’s Abs in This Romantic Outfit With Retro Nikes

Olivia Culpo took to Instagram Sunday in Miami to model her latest street style look complete with a romantic tummy-baring floral set and Nike basketball sneakers. In turn, a plethora of followers took to the comments section to praise her toned abs.

“THOSE ABS,” was all @tommixnjh had to write for us to understand what they meant. The 26-year-old former Miss Universe wore a romantic floral print Rat & Boa Bonita bra top featuring a sweetheart neckline with lace trim and poofy sleeves and a matching mini side-tie skirt boasting a ruffled hem.

@latinabroad commented: “those abs girl, MY GAWD.” Meanwhile, another user wrote “body goals” while another follower took advantage of emojis, commenting “Abs 😯 👏🏼.”

In a surprising move, the model-designer (who has collaborated with Revolve and PrettyLittleThing) opted to pair retro-inspired white Nike high-top basketball sneakers with her feminine set. The style came with a classic lace-up silhouette and an ankle strap that she left undone.

The “Model Squad” star accessorized her look with round pink-tined sunglasses, chunky oversized silver hoop earrings, a silver bracelet and a transparent and pink Plexi embellished logo clutch bag by Giuseppe Zanotti.

For more of Olivia Culpo’s best street style moments, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Olivia Culpo Shops in ‘Destroyed’ Short Shorts and Edgy Stella McCartney Platforms