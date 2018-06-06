Olivia Culpo Shows an Eyeful of Style in Plunging Little Black Dress & Louboutins at Saks Party

After attending the CFDA Awards with designer Rebecca Minkoff in a sunny yellow floor-length gown Monday, Olivia Culpo turned up in an all-black ensemble that showed plenty of skin for Saks Fifth Avenue’s party in New York last night. The celebration launched the opening of Jewelry on 2 — Saks’ new jewelry floor at its Big Apple flagship.

The former Miss Universe wore a sultry black blazer-inspired minidress featuring a plunging décolletage and a thigh-skimming hemline courtesy of Jacquemus.

Olivia Culpo CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Culpo, who celebrated her 26th birthday in May, added sky-high Christian Louboutin pumps boasting a razor-thin stiletto heel, a pointy-toe silhouette and a shiny black patent leather upper to her head-turning look. Further accessorizing, the beauty queen and entrepreneur donned Swarovski crystal Cecile waterfall earrings from Dannijo.

The Rhode Island native mingled with American jewelry designer David Yurman as well as Town & Country magazine editor-in-chief Stellene Volandes.

Olivia Culpo and David Yurman CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Olivia Culpo recently released her own 13-piece capsule collection with Marled by Reunited Clothing, available exclusively at Revolve.

For a look at more of Olivia Culpo’s chic monochromatic style, check out the gallery.

