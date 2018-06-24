Victoria Justice Rocks NYC Pride in Rainbow Crop Top With White Boots & More Celebs

Victoria Justice made a colorful statement as she sat on amfAR and Amazon’s float at the NYC Pride parade today.

The former Nickelodeon star sported a rainbow-striped tank top, jeans with rainbow detailing on the sides and lace-up white boots for the occasion. She wore colorful face paint and Miley buns, waving a flag.

Victoria Justice CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon — who is running for governor of New York — walked in the parade alongside wife Christine Marinoni.

Cynthia Nixon CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Nixon wore a pale pink T-shirt that read “C <3 NY,” which she paired with white flare jeans and comfy running sneakers as she interacted with potential voters.

Current New York Governor Andrew Cuomo — the man Nixon is hoping to unseat — was also at the parade, wearing a white button-down shirt as he marched alongside Food Network star Sandra Lee, who donned a pale halter dress, white sneakers and dark sunglasses.

Sandra Lee (L) and Andrew Cuomo. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Another star who made it out was tennis legend Billie Jean King, who rode atop a shiny black car. King sported a white denim jacket over a black T-shirt and carried a rainbow striped umbrella.

Billie Jean King CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The parade featured floats from a number of professional sports associations, including the NBA and the MLB, as well as major fashion brands like Tiffany & Co.

Want more?

Kenneth Cole, Caitlin Kinnunen Share Words of Encouragement for LGBTQ Community

See How Tiffany Trump Celebrates NYC LGBT Pride in Style

Miley Cyrus & Converse’s Pride Collection Comes With Rainbows & Plenty of Sparkles