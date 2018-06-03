North West & Penelope Disick Celebrate Birthdays Together in Matching Rainbow Robes with Adorable Flats

The official start of summer is just days away and in the Kardashian world, that means celebrating cousins North West and Penelope Disick’s birthdays with a joint outdoors bash. North, who was gifted several purses from Alexander Wang yesterday for turning another year older, is five on June 15 while Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s only daughter will be six come July 8.

On Sunday, the family came together for a colorful unicorn-themed party for which both girls donned matching shimmering rainbow robes over different bathing suits. Kanye West’s daughter wore a coordinating multicolored one-piece suit with gold slip-ons while Penelope donned a pink suit with glittery pink mary janes. North also topped off her playful look with a purple unicorn headband.

Kim Kardashian, the queen of social media, gave her 112 million Instagram followers an inside look at the celebration which featured real ponies with spiraling rainbow horns on their heads and glitter in their hair. And in the pool, the KKW Beauty mogul’s eldest child hung out on an enormous rainbow and cloud shaped float.

Despite North and Penelope’s ages, the inseparable youngsters are known for their sense of style — frequently stepping out in apparel and accessories from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Kids Supply label as well as Akid’s faux fur slides and Vans Old-Skool sneakers.

