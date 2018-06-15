North West Sports Cool Yeezys and Pink Adidas Tracksuit for Her 5th Birthday Ice Cream Party

Happy birthday, North West!

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s daughter celebrates her fifth birthday today — and in anticipation of the affair, the reality star took her daughter out yesterday for a pre-birthday ice cream trip in New York City.

North West (L) and Kim Kardashian West in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

The mother-daughter duo kicked off the festivities at ice cream shop CoolMess, joined by West’s equally little BFF, Ryan, and Kardashian’s close friend, Jonathan Cheban.

Stepping out all smiles, the youngster was outfitted in a hot pink Adidas track jacket and matching shorts, with the brand’s signature three stripes in a bright yellow. She paired the sporty suit with light lime sneakers from her father’s own label, Yeezy, and a multicolor candy necklace — fitting for the occasion.

Kardashian, on the other hand, sported a head-to-toe dark ensemble with an oversized jacket, high-waisted shorts and over-the-knee boots. In an Instagram post, the mother of three wrote, “My baby girl turns 5 today. Never did I think back then that I would have my best friend for life! I’m so honored to be your mom Northie! You have brought more joy into my world than I ever could have imagined.”

Jonathan Cheban joins the gang for North West's birthday in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

The foursome also made their way to Dylan’s Candy Bar for more tasty treats, where they picked up candies and other sweets to take home.

The celebration comes less than two weeks after West’s unicorn-themed party with cousin Penelope Disick, who turns six on July 8. For her birthday, West was gifted several purses from designer Alexander Wang, adding to her already impressive designer wardrobe.

