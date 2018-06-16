Check Out the New FN!

North West Celebrates 5th Birthday in Two Very Different Looks

By Ella Chochrek
north west, 5th birthday, kanye west
North West with father Kanye West.
CREDIT: Splash News

North West is officially a 5-year old!

And the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrated her 5th birthday with a fun-filled day of shopping and sugary sweets in New York.

After going to a pet store to buy goldfish alongside her father, North headed with both parents to a birthday lunch in New York’s Soho neighborhood.

For the occasion, North sported a princess-y dress with a floral skirt, which she paired with shiny leggings and pale blue sneakers.

Kim Kardashian takes North West to 'It's Sugar' to celebrate her 5th birthday in New YorkPictured: Kim Kardashian,North WestRef: SPL5004032 150618 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
North West on her 5th birthday.
CREDIT: Splash News

She completed her look with racing sunglasses — twinning with Kardashian, who teamed her sunglasses a tight-fitting tank top, navy pants and pointy-toe boots.

kim kardashian, north west, sunglasses
Kim Kardashian (L) and North West twin in racing sunglasses.
CREDIT: Splash News

After lunch, the family headed to Sugar Factory, where they snacked on elaborate milkshakes and spun cotton candy.

For dinner at the Polo Bar, North changed into a completely different look, ditching her flowing dress and sneakers for a kimono-inspired dress and delicate flats.

Kardashian also changed her ensemble, slipping into a bluish-gray jacket, baggy cargo pants and pointy-toe boots. Meanwhile, Kanye sported a brown jacket with Yeezy sneakers.

Kim Kardashian, North West and Kanye West, birthday
(L-R) Kim Kardashian, North West and Kanye West
CREDIT: Splash News

The family also found time to watch Disney’s “Frozen” on Broadway.

While North had quite the birthday celebration yesterday, the New York trip kicked off a day prior. North — clad in a hot-pink Adidas tracksuit and Yeezys — and Kardashian headed to ice cream shop CoolMess, where they whipped up their own confections, before heading to Dylan’s Candy Bar alongside Jonathan Chebon.

And the first fête was a unicorn-themed party two weeks ago, thrown in California for both North and cousin Penelope Disick, who turns six in July.

