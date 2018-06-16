North West Celebrates 5th Birthday in Two Very Different Looks

North West is officially a 5-year old!

And the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrated her 5th birthday with a fun-filled day of shopping and sugary sweets in New York.

After going to a pet store to buy goldfish alongside her father, North headed with both parents to a birthday lunch in New York’s Soho neighborhood.

For the occasion, North sported a princess-y dress with a floral skirt, which she paired with shiny leggings and pale blue sneakers.

North West on her 5th birthday. CREDIT: Splash News

She completed her look with racing sunglasses — twinning with Kardashian, who teamed her sunglasses a tight-fitting tank top, navy pants and pointy-toe boots.

Kim Kardashian (L) and North West twin in racing sunglasses. CREDIT: Splash News

After lunch, the family headed to Sugar Factory, where they snacked on elaborate milkshakes and spun cotton candy.

For dinner at the Polo Bar, North changed into a completely different look, ditching her flowing dress and sneakers for a kimono-inspired dress and delicate flats.

Kardashian also changed her ensemble, slipping into a bluish-gray jacket, baggy cargo pants and pointy-toe boots. Meanwhile, Kanye sported a brown jacket with Yeezy sneakers.

(L-R) Kim Kardashian, North West and Kanye West CREDIT: Splash News

The family also found time to watch Disney’s “Frozen” on Broadway.

While North had quite the birthday celebration yesterday, the New York trip kicked off a day prior. North — clad in a hot-pink Adidas tracksuit and Yeezys — and Kardashian headed to ice cream shop CoolMess, where they whipped up their own confections, before heading to Dylan’s Candy Bar alongside Jonathan Chebon.

And the first fête was a unicorn-themed party two weeks ago, thrown in California for both North and cousin Penelope Disick, who turns six in July.

