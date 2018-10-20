5 Male Celebs With Normcore Style Who Are Setting Trends

Many celebrities are known for wearing the latest trends — or out-there styles that seem unlikely to ever fully make their way to the mainstream.

But in recent years, some male stars who skirt the fads in favor of normcore looks are nonetheless setting trends. Despite skirting the major trends in favor of comfy, “normal” outfits that wouldn’t seem out of place in a suburban town, they still manage to influence fans.

Here are five celebs who’ve been making waves with their normcore style:

Jonah Hill

After losing a significant amount of weight, Jonah Hill is in great shape, but the star doesn’t feel the need to flaunt his slimmed-down physique in tight-fitting clothes. His style includes bowling league-style button-downs, shiny lace-free men’s dress shoes and funky tie-dye T-shirts.

Jonah Hill in a tie-dye shirt, light-wash jeans and white sneakers in May. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck’s style seems more focused on comfort than anything. The father of three frequently steps out in flannel shirts worn unbuttoned to show off graphic T-shirts. While he does work some designer duds into his wardrobe, his day-to-day style looks like the average American dad’s.

Ben Affleck, wearing a plaid button-down with the sleeves rolled up, a graphic T-shirt, jeans and white sneakers, in October. CREDIT: Shutterstock

James Corden

Fans of James Corden’s know that he frequently sports polo shirts and loose-fitting jeans, both while out and about and on the red carpet. The late night host tends to add some oomph to his look with his footwear — choosing trendy sneakers from luxe brands like Gucci.

James Corden in a maroon polo shirt and Gucci sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Leonardo DiCaprio

Rather than following the latest trends, Leonardo DiCaprio tends to wear whatever is most comfortable. Baggy T-shirts, windbreakers and baseball caps make the cut. The Oscar winner is also a big fan of Allbirds sneakers — and unsurprisingly so, given that he is an investor of the brand’s.

Leonardo DiCaprio steps out in baggy cargo shorts and slip-on sneakers in 2014. CREDIT: D. DaSilva/Shutterstock

Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf is one of the stars credited with bringing about the normcore trend, and there’s a reason. The “Transformers” actor tends to step out in dad hats, hiker boots and cozy Patagonia fleeces.