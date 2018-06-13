Nina Dobrev Twirls in Heels and Looks Like a Shiny Disco Ball at Fragrance Foundation Awards

It’s known as the Oscars of the perfume world. The Fragrance Foundation hosted its annual awards gala last night at New York’s Lincoln Center, and a number of celebrities turned out for the big event.

Nina Dobrev dazzled on the red carpet in a sparkly sheer Dior dress that gave off major 1920s “Great Gatsby” vibes. She accessorized with simple black patent leather slide heels.

Nina Dobrev shows off her shoes at the 2018 Fragrance Foundation Awards CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

“The Vampire Diaries” star was clearly loving her look as she took to Instagram last night to post a video clip of herself sashaying and twirling for the camera, with the dress catching the light like a disco ball.

Rita Ora made a bold statement in a lemon-yellow, curve-hugging Tom Ford dress that featured mirror sequined sleeves. Though she kept her footwear simple — gold stiletto sandals — she threw in a fun element of surprise with a rainbow colored pedicure.

Rita Ora glows in a bright yellow Tom Ford dress. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

A closer look at Ora's rainbow-colored toes. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Naomi Campbell looked fierce in a black Alexander McQueen fringe dress, draped with a striking black and white feathered cape. She added an extra touch of sparkle with a pair of Christian Louboutin sequined boots.

Naomi Campbell makes a statement in an Alexander McQueen dress and Christian Louboutin boots. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Fellow supermodel Chanel Iman — who is expecting her first child with New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard — rocked a gorgeous red Romona Keveza one-shoulder gown with a daring thigh slit. She let her dress do all the talking, opting for understated accessories including simple white strappy sandals.

Chanel Iman shows off her growing baby bump in a Romona Keveza dress. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star Jane Krakowski went for a playful look in a David Koma double-breasted blazer dress trimmed with feathers along the hem. She accented the all-white ensemble with a pair of black gladiator-style heels with delicate cut-out details.

Jane Krakowski accessorizes with gladiator-style sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Olivia Palermo, meanwhile, looked effortlessly chic in a three-piece geometric-print outfit by Lorane featuring a midi skirt, long jacket and cropped top. She accessorized with black peep-toe Mary Jane heels and a simple clutch.

Olivia Palermo embraces pattern play with a geometric-print look. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

