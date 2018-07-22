First TV Trans Superhero Nicole Maines is Stylish in Blush Sandals at Comic-Con

Nicole Maines will achieve a milestone moment as TV’s first transgender superhero when she appears on “Supergirl” this fall.

And speaking at the Variety Studio during Comic-Con International in San Diego on Saturday, Maines already looked like a television star.

The 21-year-old stepped out clad in a floral-print, off-the-shoulder crop top with ruffle detailing, which she paired with blush-colored pants that tied at the waist and flared out at the ankle.

Nicole Maines at the Variety Studio during Comic-Con. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For footwear, Maines selected ankle-strap sandals that perfectly matched her pants, completing the summery look in style as she spoke about her upcoming role.

“I haven’t really wrapped my head around it. … It feels fitting to say with great power, comes great responsibility,” Maines told Variety, FN’s sister publication, of her feelings about the part. “I’m nervous because I want to do it right.”

In her new role, Maines hopes to bring greater visibility to the trans community, moving past the harmful stereotypes associated with transgender women that she says ’90s and ’00s shows perpetuated.

“We’ve had trans representation in television for a while but it hasn’t been the right representation,” she said. “We’re in a time right now where more than ever representation in the media matters. And what we see on television has a very dramatic effect on our society.”

After her discussion with Variety, Maines headed to Entertainment Weekly‘s party. Proving the versatility of her footwear, the star paired a lacy purplish-red shirt and floral skirt with the same strappy sandals.

Nicole Maines at Entertainment Weekly party. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

