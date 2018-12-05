Sign up for our newsletter today!

Nicole Kidman Swaps Heels for Glittery Christian Louboutin Flats on the Red Carpet

By Allie Fasanella
nicole kidman
Nicole Kidman.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman stepped out in a bold look at the 2018 Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards in Sydney, Australia today.

The 51-year-old actress, who took home an AACTA Award for her supporting role in the film “Boy Erased,” hit the red carpet modeling an eye-catching design from Valentino’s spring ’19 collection. The bold floor-skimming gown features embroidered butterflies, flowers, hearts and swans as well as sequin detailing in different colors throughout.

Nicole Kidman, valentino spring 2019, louboutin nosy flats
Nicole Kidman wearing a Valentino spring ’19 dress with Louboutin Nosy silver glitter and PVC t-strap flats.
CREDIT: Splash

Instead of reaching for heels as she often does, the 5’11 star opted for a pair of subtle-yet-sparkly Christian Louboutin flats that peeked out from under her long dress. The style has been dubbed the Nosy flat and features a T-strap silhouette with a pointy silver glitter cap toe and PVC straps. Kidman further accessorized her attention-getting look with an assortment of jewelry including statement gem earrings, several rings and a simple bracelet.

nicole kidman, AACTA Awards, valentino spring 2019, louboutin nosy glitter flats
Nicole Kidman poses on the red carpet at the AACTA Awards in Sydney, Australia on Dec 5.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

 

Nicole Kidman wearing Louboutin's Nosy Flat Silver glitter and PVC t-strap flat
A close-up look at Nicole Kidman wearing Louboutin’s Nosy T-strap flat featuring a pointy silver glitter cap toe and PVC straps.
CREDIT: Splash

