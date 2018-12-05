Nicole Kidman Swaps Heels for Glittery Christian Louboutin Flats on the Red Carpet

Nicole Kidman stepped out in a bold look at the 2018 Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards in Sydney, Australia today.

The 51-year-old actress, who took home an AACTA Award for her supporting role in the film “Boy Erased,” hit the red carpet modeling an eye-catching design from Valentino’s spring ’19 collection. The bold floor-skimming gown features embroidered butterflies, flowers, hearts and swans as well as sequin detailing in different colors throughout.

Nicole Kidman wearing a Valentino spring ’19 dress with Louboutin Nosy silver glitter and PVC t-strap flats. CREDIT: Splash

Instead of reaching for heels as she often does, the 5’11 star opted for a pair of subtle-yet-sparkly Christian Louboutin flats that peeked out from under her long dress. The style has been dubbed the Nosy flat and features a T-strap silhouette with a pointy silver glitter cap toe and PVC straps. Kidman further accessorized her attention-getting look with an assortment of jewelry including statement gem earrings, several rings and a simple bracelet.

Nicole Kidman poses on the red carpet at the AACTA Awards in Sydney, Australia on Dec 5. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Nicole Kidman wearing Louboutin’s Nosy T-strap flat featuring a pointy silver glitter cap toe and PVC straps. CREDIT: Splash

Want more?

Nicole Kidman Adds Height to Her Red Carpet Look With Soaring Louboutins