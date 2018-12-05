Nicole Kidman Swaps Heels for Glittery Christian Louboutin Flats on the Red Carpet

Nicole Kidman stepped out in a bold look at the 2018 Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards in Sydney, Australia today.
The 51-year-old actress, who took home an AACTA Award for her supporting role in the film “Boy Erased,” hit the red carpet modeling an eye-catching design from Valentino’s spring ’19 collection. The bold floor-skimming gown features embroidered butterflies, flowers, hearts and swans as well as sequin detailing in different colors throughout.
Instead of reaching for heels as she often does, the 5’11 star opted for a pair of subtle-yet-sparkly Christian Louboutin flats that peeked out from under her long dress. The style has been dubbed the Nosy flat and features a T-strap silhouette with a pointy silver glitter cap toe and PVC straps. Kidman further accessorized her attention-getting look with an assortment of jewelry including statement gem earrings, several rings and a simple bracelet.
