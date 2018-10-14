Nicole Kidman Shows Off Two Very Different Looks During a Busy Day in London

Nicole Kidman had a packed schedule Saturday in London, going from The Contenders event to talk about her new crime film “Destroyers” to The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences new members reception at The National Gallery. For both events, she turned up in style, though the looks were dramatically different.

The award-winning actress first stepped out to speak about playing the character of LAPD detective Erin Bell on a panel presented by Deadline. She wore a sleek navy-tartan blazer embellished with gold buttons and matching cropped trousers, which highlighted black patent leather lace-up brogues.

Nicole Kidman speaking about her new crime thriller ‘Destroyers’ at The Contenders London on Oct 13. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 51-year-old “Big Little Liars” star later went for a glamorous look to pose for photos at the AMPAS reception. Kidman dressed in an elegant semi-sheer navy frock featuring long sleeves, a knee-length skirt and a ruched detailing at the midriff.

For a pop of color, she completed the look with teal suede D’Orsay pointed-toe pumps.

Nicole Kidman posings for photos at The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Reception. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Nicole Kidman’s teal suede d’Orsay ankle-strap pumps CREDIT: Shutterstock

