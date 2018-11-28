Nicole Kidman Adds Height to Her Red Carpet Look With Soaring Louboutins

Nicole Kidman looked supremely stylish as she hit the red carpet at the Aria Awards in Sydney, Australia, yesterday.
The 51-year-old sported a fitted Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit in a champagne-to-apricot ombre. The jumpsuit featured a strapless neckline and opulent feathered detailing on the torso.
The “Big Little Lies” actress paired her outfit with Christian Louboutin sandals, choosing sky-high Blakssima sandals from the label. The strappy sandals with bow detailing showed off Kidman’s flawless coral pedicure.
The Emmy winner made a surprise appearance at the awards show that sent her fellow Aussies into a frenzy. She stepped out in support of husband Keith Urban, who was the Aria Awards’ host.
The 51-year-old country crooner joined his wife on the red carpet. He wore a black suit and chunky lace-up boots.
Also in attendance was “Anywhere” singer Rita Ora.
The 28-year-old Ora went for an ethereal look in a Marchesa gown from the label’s spring ’19 collection. The one-shouldered, rainbow-colored frock featured frothy tulle detailing and a flowing skirt. Ora wore white pumps underneath.
At the show, the songstress presented an award alongside Urban, who was also performing. For her performance, Ora changed into a fitted yellow jumpsuit worn with matching chaps and chunky white boots.
Thank you @ariaawards for having me and my crew perform Let you Love me tonight and it making the top 5 straight away it’s so amazing to be here in Australia I never want to leave! thank you to the whole team!! And @keithurban thank you for being the best Host tonight and having me present an award with you! You were amazing!! See you next year for the #PHOENIX Tour 🇦🇺
