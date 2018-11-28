Nicole Kidman Adds Height to Her Red Carpet Look With Soaring Louboutins

Nicole Kidman looked supremely stylish as she hit the red carpet at the Aria Awards in Sydney, Australia, yesterday.

The 51-year-old sported a fitted Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit in a champagne-to-apricot ombre. The jumpsuit featured a strapless neckline and opulent feathered detailing on the torso.

Nicole Kidman attends the Aria Awards in an Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit and Louboutin sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Big Little Lies” actress paired her outfit with Christian Louboutin sandals, choosing sky-high Blakssima sandals from the label. The strappy sandals with bow detailing showed off Kidman’s flawless coral pedicure.

A closer look at Kidman’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Emmy winner made a surprise appearance at the awards show that sent her fellow Aussies into a frenzy. She stepped out in support of husband Keith Urban, who was the Aria Awards’ host.

The 51-year-old country crooner joined his wife on the red carpet. He wore a black suit and chunky lace-up boots.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban cuddle on the red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Also in attendance was “Anywhere” singer Rita Ora.

The 28-year-old Ora went for an ethereal look in a Marchesa gown from the label’s spring ’19 collection. The one-shouldered, rainbow-colored frock featured frothy tulle detailing and a flowing skirt. Ora wore white pumps underneath.

Rita Ora in a Marchesa gown. CREDIT: Shutterstock

At the show, the songstress presented an award alongside Urban, who was also performing. For her performance, Ora changed into a fitted yellow jumpsuit worn with matching chaps and chunky white boots.

