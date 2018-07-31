See Nicky Hilton’s Clever Trick for Elongating Your Legs

Turns out you don’t have to be 5 foot 7 or taller to achieve the appearance of supermodel-long legs.

Take Nicky Hilton, for example, whose latest public outing taught us a lesson in the art of elongating our limbs with a simple sartorial trick.

Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild leave Craig's restaurant in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Leaving Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles with husband James Rothschild, the 34-year-old was spotted incorporating two trends in one outfit: the thigh-high slit and the ultra-pointy pump.

Hilton slipped on a checkered dress from sustainable fashion designer and purveyor Reformation. It was cut all the way up to there, showing off her smooth legs and giving way to a pair of Dior’s popular slingback heels in classic black and white. A fashion-girl favorite, the shoes boast white J’Adior embroidered ribbon straps and architectural “comma” heels.

A closer look at Nicky Hilton's shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

It’s a clever formula that works well for all women; both high slits and pointed shoes give the illusion of height by lengthening the leg line. A simple color scheme, as proven by Hilton, also does the job.

The heiress capped her chic look with a black top-handle purse in a subtle black damask, complementing her husband who was casually clad in a dark blue polo shirt, gray-washed jeans and dark shoes. The couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary on July 10.

Nicky Hilton wears a Reformation dress and Dior pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

