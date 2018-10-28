Sign up for our newsletter today!

Nicky Hilton Dresses as Sister for Halloween — in Plunging Silver Minidress Paris Wore for 21st Birthday

By Ella Chochrek
Nicky (L) and Paris Hilton
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Nicky Hilton chose someone very close to her to emulate for Halloween this year: her sister, Paris Hilton.

The heiress stepped out to Casamigos’ Halloween party Friday clad in a plunging silver minidress similar to the one Paris wore for her 21st birthday at the Storks Room in London in 2002.

Paris paired her Julien MacDonald minidress with a silver choker and a teensy tiara, wearing a massive choker around her neck. The DJ accessorized with pink strappy sandals and a baby pink handbag.

Paris Hilton 21st Birthday
Paris Hilton at her 21st birthday party in 2002 wearing a Julien Macdonald dress.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

In Nicky’s 2018 spin on her sister’s memorable look, the sandals were swapped out for sparkly pointy-toed pumps. The mother of two sported a tiara with the number 21 emblazoned on it, choosing a sparkly silver bag in place of Paris’ pink one.

Nicky Hilton, Paris Hilton, Halloween,
Nicky Hilton channels Paris Hilton for Halloween.
CREDIT: RHTY/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock

Paris gave Nicky’s ensemble her seal of approval, sharing an image of the look to her Instagram account with the caption: “That’s Hot 🔥 Loves it 😍 @NickyHilton 👑.”

Nicky is not the first celebrity to channel Paris’ 21st birthday look. On her own 21st birthday in 2016, supermodel Kendall Jenner opted for a minidress similar to Paris’. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star wore strappy see-through Yeezy sandals with her outfit, changing into comfy white sneakers later in the night.

Kendall Jenner 21st Birthday
Kendall Jenner arrives to her birthday party at Delilah in Los Angeles wearing a Labourjoisie custom dress and Yeezy season 2 sandals.
CREDIT: Splash News

