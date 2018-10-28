Nicky Hilton Dresses as Sister for Halloween — in Plunging Silver Minidress Paris Wore for 21st Birthday

Nicky Hilton chose someone very close to her to emulate for Halloween this year: her sister, Paris Hilton.
The heiress stepped out to Casamigos’ Halloween party Friday clad in a plunging silver minidress similar to the one Paris wore for her 21st birthday at the Storks Room in London in 2002.
Paris paired her Julien MacDonald minidress with a silver choker and a teensy tiara, wearing a massive choker around her neck. The DJ accessorized with pink strappy sandals and a baby pink handbag.
In Nicky’s 2018 spin on her sister’s memorable look, the sandals were swapped out for sparkly pointy-toed pumps. The mother of two sported a tiara with the number 21 emblazoned on it, choosing a sparkly silver bag in place of Paris’ pink one.
Paris gave Nicky’s ensemble her seal of approval, sharing an image of the look to her Instagram account with the caption: “That’s Hot 🔥 Loves it 😍 @NickyHilton 👑.”
Nicky is not the first celebrity to channel Paris’ 21st birthday look. On her own 21st birthday in 2016, supermodel Kendall Jenner opted for a minidress similar to Paris’. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star wore strappy see-through Yeezy sandals with her outfit, changing into comfy white sneakers later in the night.
Click through the gallery to see 20 stylish celebrity Halloween costumes through the years.
Want more?
Nicky Hilton Shines in a Sensual Silver Dress That Flaunts Her Legs & Heels at the Dundas NYFW Party
See Nicky Hilton’s Clever Trick for Elongating Your Legs
Nicky Hilton Reveals the Catholic School Fashion Rules She Broke