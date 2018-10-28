Nicky Hilton Dresses as Sister for Halloween — in Plunging Silver Minidress Paris Wore for 21st Birthday

Nicky Hilton chose someone very close to her to emulate for Halloween this year: her sister, Paris Hilton.

The heiress stepped out to Casamigos’ Halloween party Friday clad in a plunging silver minidress similar to the one Paris wore for her 21st birthday at the Storks Room in London in 2002.

Paris paired her Julien MacDonald minidress with a silver choker and a teensy tiara, wearing a massive choker around her neck. The DJ accessorized with pink strappy sandals and a baby pink handbag.

Paris Hilton at her 21st birthday party in 2002 wearing a Julien Macdonald dress. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In Nicky’s 2018 spin on her sister’s memorable look, the sandals were swapped out for sparkly pointy-toed pumps. The mother of two sported a tiara with the number 21 emblazoned on it, choosing a sparkly silver bag in place of Paris’ pink one.

Nicky Hilton channels Paris Hilton for Halloween. CREDIT: RHTY/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock

Paris gave Nicky’s ensemble her seal of approval, sharing an image of the look to her Instagram account with the caption: “That’s Hot 🔥 Loves it 😍 @NickyHilton 👑.”

Nicky is not the first celebrity to channel Paris’ 21st birthday look. On her own 21st birthday in 2016, supermodel Kendall Jenner opted for a minidress similar to Paris’. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star wore strappy see-through Yeezy sandals with her outfit, changing into comfy white sneakers later in the night.

Kendall Jenner arrives to her birthday party at Delilah in Los Angeles wearing a Labourjoisie custom dress and Yeezy season 2 sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

