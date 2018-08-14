Sign up for our newsletter today!

Nicki Minaj Looks Like Sultry Morticia Addams in a Sparkly Dress With Matching Heels

By Allie Fasanella
Nicki Minaj hit 'Colbert' Monday night looking like Morticia Addams.
CREDIT: Splash/Melinda Sue Gordon/Shutterstock

Nicki Minaj is undoubtedly known for her outrageous looks, from her videos to the red carpet and beyond. True to her style, the 10-time Grammy-nominated rapper wore seemed to channel Morticia Addams from “The Addams Family” for a sit-down with Stephen Colbert last night.

The 35-year-old — who stopped by “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in NYC to promote her fourth studio album, “Queen,” which dropped on Aug. 10 — showed off an all-black velvet sparkle-embellished two-piece ensemble by Balmain. The dark set, along with her long black hair featuring a center part, felt reminiscent of the iconic character Morticia Addams — the noir-esque matriarch of “The Addams Family” movie (played by Anjelica Huston in 1991).

gucci sandals, nicki minaj, balmain, stephen colbert show
Nicki Minaj wearing a Balmain look with Gucci sandals.
CREDIT: Splash
nicki minaj, Late Show with Stephen Colbert, balmain, gucci
Nicki Minaj arrives at 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert.'
CREDIT: Splash

However, it’s hard to imagine Morticia revealing midriff and rocking strappy Gucci crystal-embellished sandals boasting a sky-high stiletto heel.

The chart-topping “Barbie Dreams” rapper completed her head-turning look, which came with pearl detailing and a sultry thigh-high slit, by adding an assortment of bold bracelets.

Morticia addams, Anjelica Huston, the addams family, 1991
Anjelica Huston in character as Morticia Addams in 1991.
CREDIT: Melinda Sue Gordon/Shutterstock

Minaj took to Instagram to tell her 90 million followers to tune in to her interview with Colbert. She teased it by sharing two intriguing photos with the caption, “Wait til you hear what I said to him to make him blush this hard. Not kidding top 3 interviews of all time. Don’t miss it!”

