Nicki Minaj Makes a ’90s Statement at Fendi in Head-to-Toe Logos

By Allie Fasanella
Leave it to Nicki Minaj to rock a head-to-toe Fendi logomania look complete with a PVC visor and knit double-F booties in the front row of the Italian fashion house’s spring ’19 show at Milan Fashion Week.

Posing prior to today’s presentation, the “Queen” rapper showed off a branded puffer coat over a white turtleneck crop top paired with matching skintight leggings and a coordinating fringe-embellished bag — all covered in Fendi’s Fila-inspired logos.

Nicki Minaj wearing a head-to-toe logo-covered Fendi look in the front row at the show.
Meanwhile, Winnie Harlow also made waves in the front row sporting a similar Fendi logo look featuring the brand’s signature FF pattern. The Tommy Hilfiger model wore a belted racer-inspired jumpsuit, which she accessorized with a coordinating shoulder bag and pointy dark brown leather booties.

Winnie Harlow modeling Fendi in the front row.
Newlyweds Fedez and Chiara Ferragni also repped the label’s black and brown FF motif. The Italian power couple wore slouchy logo-covered pants, but while the rapper opted for sneakers that boasted the print, the designer went for classic pointy black pumps, which matched her black tank top.

Fedez and Chiara Ferragni in the front row at Fendi.
Click through to view the full Fendi spring ’19 collection at Milan Fashion Week.

