Nicki Minaj’s Ex-Stylist Sues Her for $73,000

Nicki Minaj may have committed an expensive fashion faux pas.

The entertainer’s ex-stylist Maher Jridi — who dressed her for Paris Fashion Week last year — alleges that she owes him thousands of dollars for clothing she borrowed but never returned. While Jridi reportedly tried to settle the matter outside of court, he filed a lawsuit after multiple attempts to connect with his former employer were ignored, according to court papers.

Jridi said that he owes more than $13,000 to Cloak Wardrobe for apparel Minaj wore and never returned. Jridi also alleges that the rapper did not pay him fully back for his services. This has created “a serious financial hardship” for him, according to the suit.

Now, Jridi is seeking $73,000 from Minaj in the Manhattan Supreme Court case.

Minaj has yet to publicly respond to Jridi’s allegations, but she took to Twitter yesterday to thank fans for making her song “Barbie Dreams” a gold hit in the U.S. In a video shared to the social media platform, the 35-year-old sports a multicolored wig and neon green top while grooving to the beat of her song.

You guys, THANKS TO YOU, #BarbieDreams is now GOLD in the US! ♥️😘💕💖🙈 🏆📀🎀🎊 WATCH THE #BarbieDreams VIDEO ON VEVO, ITUNES, TIDAL, YOUTUBE, etc 🤩 #InternationalQueenDay pic.twitter.com/tCnVnCyJsV — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) October 6, 2018

While $73,000 is nothing to sneeze at, the amount Jridi is seeking is just a drop in the bucket for Minaj, who has a net worth of around $75 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

