Nicki Minaj’s Best Onstage Looks So Far

Nicki Minaj is slated to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards from a surprise remote location in New York City on Monday.

The rapper — whose hit “Chun-Li” is nominated for Best Hip-Hip Song — has a history of performing in incredible, show-stopping looks. She’s known for rocking embellished ensembles with thigh-high boots and more. Scroll through to see some of her best shoes and onstage costumes through the years.

In 2015, Nicki Minaj performed at Givenchy’s spring ’16 collection party in Italy wearing an eye-catching white blinged-out fishnet bodysuit paired with white patent leather over-the-knee platform boots.

Minaj performing in white parent leather thigh-highs at the a Givenchy spring ’16 party in Italy in 2015. CREDIT: Matteo Prandoni/Shutterstock

A year later, when she took the stage at the American Music Awards with Ariana Grande, the “Pink Friday” rapper rocked distressed denim thigh-high boots with matching booty shorts and an attached bra top.

Nicki Minaj wearing distressed denim thigh-high boots performing with Ariana Grande at the 2016 American Music Awards. CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Minaj wowed in a dominatrix-inspired costume that included a studded black mask, tiny black PVC shorts, matching buckled thigh-high boots, and a bejeweled bustier.

Nicki Mianj wearing an embellished leather look on stage at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Check out the gallery for more of Nicki Minaj’s best onstage looks over the years.

Want more?

Everyone’s Talking About Nicki Minaj’s Fierce Burberry Outfit