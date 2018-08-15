Everyone’s Talking About Nicki Minaj’s Fierce Burberry Outfit

“Styled on them in this Burberry trench” isn’t just a lyric in one of Nicki Minaj’s hit songs — turns out, the “Chun-Li” rapper dresses the part, too.

Minaj’s latest appearance had paparazzi swarming in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood, as they tried to get a peek at the star who was decked in head-to-toe Burberry on her way to a live Tidal interview.

Paparazzi captured Nicki Minaj arriving one hour late to a live Tidal interview in SoHo, New York City. CREDIT: Splash News

Calling herself “Burberry Barbie” on Instagram, the American-Trinidadian beauty stepped out in the British luxury fashion house’s iconic check pattern, wearing a cap, fitted bralette, high-waisted pants and a jacket with camouflage prints on the inside.

She completed the statement outfit with ultra-pointy suede boots and a necklace in the name of “Chun-Li,” the lead single off of her recently released fourth studio album, “Queen.”

Nicki Minaj wears head-to-toe Burberry. CREDIT: Splash News

Fans and followers quickly took to Minaj’s Instagram post of the same look, sharing their thoughts on her fierce co-ords.

User @larryjoeschneck wrote: “Just when I thought you couldn’t get any more stunning, you go and stun me!” Another comment, shared by @mrwho_mrhall, read: “Beautiful! So glad your [sic] bringing REAL rapping that requires talent to the forefront!”

However, there were also some that debated the style. “Too basic for the Queen,” said a user by the name @blaccourtney.

Minaj’s outfit also recalled the streetwear-chic vibe given off by Beyoncé’s custom-made Burberry ensemble, which she flaunted during her “On the Run II” tour performance at the MetLife Stadium less than two weeks ago.

Created by Riccardo Tisci, Bey’s bodysuit gave fans a sneak peek at what to expect from the designer’s reign as Burberry’s chief creative officer.

Beyoncé wears Burberry for her "On the Run II" tour performance at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. CREDIT: Driely S. Carter/Burberry

