Nicki Minaj Wears Boots That Look Like Puffer Coats in New Music Video

By Allie Fasanella
Nicki Minaj’s Best Performance Looks
In the midst of Nicki Minaj’s headline-making feud with Cardi B, the “Queen” rapper released a music video for her new song with Tyga titled “Drip.”

In the video, which dropped Monday, Minaj serves up several looks including an all-white ensemble, an outfit complete with towering lace-up platforms and a monochromatic black patent get-tup that she finished with Balmain boots.

The 35-year-old New York City native raps alongside Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend in a plunging black patent bubble bodysuit custom designed by BJames.

The Diesel collaborator’s look was pulled together seamlessly with a pair of matching black patent Balmain puffer booties featuring a pointy toe and a sharp stiletto heel. She also showed off coordinating gloves, futuristic shades, fishnet stockings and various bold headpieces.

#DipVIDEO OUT NOW!!!!!!!! Link in my bio!!!!! @tyga

Minaj posted on Instagram yesterday sharing that the video has already hit taken the No. 1 spot on iTunes.

Watch the full video below.

Check out some of Nicki Minaj’s boldest onstage style moments through the years. 

