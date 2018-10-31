Nicki Minaj Wears Boots That Look Like Puffer Coats in New Music Video

In the midst of Nicki Minaj’s headline-making feud with Cardi B, the “Queen” rapper released a music video for her new song with Tyga titled “Drip.”

In the video, which dropped Monday, Minaj serves up several looks including an all-white ensemble, an outfit complete with towering lace-up platforms and a monochromatic black patent get-tup that she finished with Balmain boots.

The 35-year-old New York City native raps alongside Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend in a plunging black patent bubble bodysuit custom designed by BJames.

The Diesel collaborator’s look was pulled together seamlessly with a pair of matching black patent Balmain puffer booties featuring a pointy toe and a sharp stiletto heel. She also showed off coordinating gloves, futuristic shades, fishnet stockings and various bold headpieces.

Minaj posted on Instagram yesterday sharing that the video has already hit taken the No. 1 spot on iTunes.

Watch the full video below.

Check out some of Nicki Minaj’s boldest onstage style moments through the years.

Want more?

Steve Madden Chimes In on the Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud