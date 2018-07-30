Nick Jonas Rocks Monochromatic Adidas Look Following Engagement News

Nick Jonas stepped out in New York on Sunday looking ultracasual — as if Us Weekly hadn’t just confirmed his engagement to Priyanka Chopra just days ago.

Appearing calm, cool and collected while toting a six-pack of cold brews, the “Home” singer rocked a head-to-toe black Adidas ensemble, inspiring us to take a look at his monochromatic style.

Nick Jonas wears an Adidas x Alexander Wang ensemble. CREDIT: Splash News

Jonas donned black Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang Windbreaker track pants paired with a coordinating V-neck top and black leather Adidas lifestyle sneakers that boasted a white tongue tab and the brand’s signature Three Stripes.

The 25-year-old accessorized with a $60 sold-out Laval Utility bag featuring an adjustable logo strap and five pockets. (He’s been sporting it nonstop as of late.) He polished off the laid-back, all-black look with aviator shades and a gold watch.

A closer look at Nick Jonas' shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

This is hardly the first time the former Jo Bro has shown off his knack for monochromatic dressing. Two weeks ago, he wore a burgundy shirt with matching wine-colored trousers while on a date with the “Quantico” alum in London. The duo were snapped with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at a restaurant in Mayfair, where they were presumably celebrating his proposal to Chopra after two months of dating.

