Sign up for our newsletter today!

Nick Jonas Rocks Monochromatic Adidas Look Following Engagement News

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
Nick Jonas
A Look at Nick Jonas’ Monochromatic Style
A Look at Nick Jonas’ Monochromatic Style
A Look at Nick Jonas’ Monochromatic Style
A Look at Nick Jonas’ Monochromatic Style
View Gallery 8 Images

Nick Jonas stepped out in New York on Sunday looking ultracasual — as if Us Weekly hadn’t just confirmed his engagement to Priyanka Chopra just days ago.

Appearing calm, cool and collected while toting a six-pack of cold brews, the “Home” singer rocked a head-to-toe black Adidas ensemble, inspiring us to take a look at his monochromatic style.

nick jonas, alexander wang adidas, street style
Nick Jonas wears an Adidas x Alexander Wang ensemble.
CREDIT: Splash News

Jonas donned black Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang Windbreaker track pants paired with a coordinating V-neck top and black leather Adidas lifestyle sneakers that boasted a white tongue tab and the brand’s signature Three Stripes.

The 25-year-old accessorized with a $60 sold-out Laval Utility bag featuring an adjustable logo strap and five pockets. (He’s been sporting it nonstop as of late.) He polished off the laid-back, all-black look with aviator shades and a gold watch.

adidas, nick jonas sneaker style
A closer look at Nick Jonas' shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

This is hardly the first time the former Jo Bro has shown off his knack for monochromatic dressing. Two weeks ago, he wore a burgundy shirt with matching wine-colored trousers while on a date with the “Quantico” alum in London. The duo were snapped with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at a restaurant in Mayfair, where they were presumably celebrating his proposal to Chopra after two months of dating.

For more of Nick Jonas’ monochromatic style, click through the gallery. 

Want more?

Priyanka Chopra Goes for Gold From Head to Toe to Meet Nick Jonas’ Family

Priyanka Chopra Chooses Trendy White Mules While in Airport With Nick Jonas

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad