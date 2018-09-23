Nearly Naked Dresses Were Trending at amfAR Gala During Milan Fashion Week

Nearly naked dresses were practically the wardrobe of choice at the amfAR charity dinner, held Saturday at Milan Fashion Week.

Winnie Harlow stepped out in a very sheer red gown with embellishment throughout and a plunging neckline. The model completed her sultry ensemble with a pair of sky-high Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony sandals in silver. The soaring shoes are a celebrity red carpet favorite.

Zara Larsson also got the nearly nude memo. The singer hit the red carpet in a nude gown with silver detailing and strategic cutouts. She accessorized with dangling earrings and a series of rings.

Isabeli Fontana also stepped out in a daring dress. She went braless in a white checkered dress with glittery see-through detailing and cutouts on her abs. For footwear, the model selected blush-colored pumps in a satiny material.

Caroline Daur opted for a see-through gown as well, choosing a black gown that tied in the back and featured sparkly detailing at the bust. The influencer paired the sultry dress with black ankle-strap sandals.

Not everyone went for a nearly naked dress on the red carpet, however.

Olivia Palermo opted for a less risqué but equally stylish outfit in an ethereal green gown with a thigh-high slit. She paired the flowing gown with black ankle-strap sandals and wore a dark shade of lipstick.

