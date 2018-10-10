This K-Pop Group Is Bringing Back Classic Red Carpet Style at the AMAs

Amidst a sea of bold, non-traditional red carpet looks at the American Music Awards, there were 10 guys decked in traditional tuxedos.

Those 10 guys were the members of NCT 127, a K-Pop band that made its first red carpet appearance at the AMAs tonight in Los Angeles.

Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan put up a united front for the appearance. Each NCT 127 member sported a black tuxedo with shiny black dress shoes and a black bowtie — but their looks weren’t boring. Where the boys expressed some individuality with their looks was with their hair colors, with several members sporting dyed red or blond locks.

(L-R): Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan of NCT 127. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

During NCT 127’s trip to L.A., the group also made their first appearance on a U.S. live television program, performing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday night. On “Jimmy Kimmel,” the boys matched red velvet suits and black boots as they performed their song “Regular.”

At the AMAs, the NCT 127 members had the chance to meet a slew of American stars, including “America’s Next Top Model” host Tyra Banks. The 44-year-old posted a series of photos with the group to her Twitter account, writing, “Made some fierce new friends tonight who have already mastered the power of the smize!”

Made some fierce new friends tonight who have already mastered the power of the smize! @NCTsmtown_127 #AMAs⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/rx0G2Wd8Hl — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) October 10, 2018

