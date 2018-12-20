Naomi Scott of ‘Aladdin’ Is Already a Style Star & She Has the Coolest Shoes to Prove It

Naomi Scott made big waves on the film scene last year, starring as Kimberly Hart (better know as the Pink Ranger) in the “Power Rangers” reboot. Now, the starlet is back in the spotlight as she gears up to star alongside Will Smith and Mena Massoud as Princess Jasmine in the live-action adaptation of “Aladdin.”

While the film won’t release until next summer, fans at least won’t be kept waiting to get a taste of Scott’s personal style. The British songstress is already making her mark on the red carpet and beyond, opting for the likes of Chanel and Rupert Sanderson in her elegant looks.

While her appearances will only continue to build as the 25-year-old continues her rise in the industry, below are some of her coolest shoe moments thus far.

Futuristic Metallics

Scott wore a casual yet sophisticated outfit when she attended the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in 2017. She styled jeans and white T-shirt with a polished navy blue blazer and a pair of shiny silver platform heels.

Naomi Scott at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. CREDIT: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

Metallic seems to be a favorite shoe trend for the actress. At the “Power Rangers” Tokyo release, she was also spotted in yet another sky-high pair of heels, which she wore with a printed maxi dress by Mary Katrantzou.

Naomi Scott at the ‘Power Rangers’ film premiere in Tokyo in July 2017. CREDIT: Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock

She’s even done metallic booties, like that time she opted for a pair from Kurt Geiger to pair with her Ralph Lauren denim and Isa Arfen top.

Simple Sandals

At the “Power Rangers” movie premiere in L.A. last year, the actress was elegant and sultry in a Chanel dress featuring an embellished overlay with a slit. She paired the number with sleek black sandals from Tamara Mellon.

Naomi Scott at the ‘Power Rangers’ film premiere in L.A. in March 2017. CREDIT: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

Colorblocked Shoes

At a Chanel dinner in April 2017, she was decked out in a look from the brand including a pair of cream and black colorblocked mules.

Naomi Scott wears Chanel heel at the label’s dinner event in April 2017. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Luxe Sneakers

Scott isn’t solely about formal footwear, however, and frequently sports sneakers while out and about. In July, she chose Valentino sneakers, which feature Velcro closures along the upper.

Boots in Every Color

She also gravitates toward boots of all kind, having stepped out in an array colors including red, black and burgundy. At Stella McCartney’s fall ’18 show, she schmoozed with the designer while wearing a pair of gray booties with her denim and fur ensemble.

Naomi Scott, left, and Stella McCartney at the designer’s fall ’18 show. CREDIT: Zach Hilty/Shutterstock

As the “Aladdin” cast prepares for their forthcoming press run, Scott is bound to be decked out with an assortment of chic shoes for her upcoming appearances.

Want more?

How to Customize Your Shoes, According to the Designer Behind Some of Your Favorite Celebrity Kicks

Jennifer Lopez Looks Like an Actual Ballerina on ‘The Tonight Show’

Hailey Baldwin Modernizes Her ’80s-Style Power Suit With Velcro Sneakers