Naomi Campbell Rocks Graffiti-Print Trench Coat and Matching Knee-High Boots at NYFW

There’s a reason she’s been a reigning fashion queen for more than 30 years. British supermodel Naomi Campbell made quite a memorable appearance last night at the Calvin Klein Collection show, staged at the New York Stock Exchange.

Taking in the runway action from the front row, the 48-year-old was dressed to thrill in a striking black and white graffiti-print trench coat (designed by Calvin Klein creative director Raf Simons), paired with matching knee-high pointy-toe stiletto boots. She added a splash of color with a red turtleneck.

But what really had the crowd buzzing was Campbell’s bold new hairdo: a short, voluminous curled updo with a fabulous retro vibe. The style, which showed off her chiseled cheekbones, is a dramatic departure for the “Empire” star, who is well known for her sleek, flowing locks.

Campbell has had a busy September so far. On Sunday, she was celebrated at BET’s Black Girls Rock! event, alongside fellow honorees Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige and Lena Waithe. Accepting her “Black Girl Magic” award at the podium, Campbell praised the growing number of black women being featured on magazine covers around the world.

“This should be the norm; it shouldn’t be noteworthy,” she told the crowd. “We’ve got to make sure that all black women are empowered and that we all own our own magic. We are not a trend, we are here to stay. Let’s keep going.”

Last week, Campbell nabbed yet another accolade: Fashion Icon of the Year at the 2018 GQ Men of the Year Awards, held at London’s Tate Modern museum. She attended the event on the arm of 28-year-old Nigerian singer Wizkid. (The two also walked the Dolce & Gabbana catwalk together at Milan Fashion Week in June.)

Campbell once again matched her footwear to her frock, wearing a colorful printed bustier mini dress by Versace and black over-the-knee boots accented with cuffs in the same print. This time, she wore her hair down in loose curls.

