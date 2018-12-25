A Look Back at Some of Naomi Campbell’s Fiercest Looks

Naomi Campbell is one of the most famous faces in the fashion industry, so it comes as no surprise that she has memorable style.

The 48-year-old was stylish at the Cannes Film Festival this year as she hosted a gala to raise money for Fashion for Relief, her charity that benefits a number of causes. Campbell looked the part of the hostess as she hit the red carpet in a white gown with sparkly detailing by Dolce & Gabbana.

Naomi Campbell shimmers in a silver embroidered gown at the Fashion for Relief gala in May 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The star had a big moment at Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle that same month. While guests typically avoid black for weddings, Campbell skirted tradition in a black Ralph & Russo custom look with fringe detailing. She completed her look with soaring black pumps.

Naomi Campbell wears Ralph & Russo to the royal wedding. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The ’90s supermodel is a big fan of Versace — a brand she has frequently walked the runway for in her modeling career — and she wears the label often for appearances. At the Golden Globe Awards in 2017, Campbell looked supremely stylish in a pale purple and black, one-shouldered Versace gown. She wore her hair pin-straight and down.

Naomi Campbell wearing Versace on the Golden Globes red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While Campbell is often spotted in glamorous outfits on the runway and red carpet, she is just as successful when it comes to casual style. The star made a chic appearance on “The View” in 2016 while wearing camo pants and black Nike high-tops.

In March 2016, Naomi Campbell is spotted leaving “The View” wearing Nike high-tops. CREDIT: Splash News

