Nancy Pelosi’s Meme-able Coat Is So Popular, Max Mara Is Reissuing It

Nancy Pelosi spotted leaving the West Wing at the White House Monday.

After a contentious meeting with President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi departed the West Wing in a Max Mara coat and neutral-colored pumps. The 78-year-old politician slipped on her sunglasses and in that one motion, a fashion moment was born.

Since the release of those photos, Twitter hasn’t been able to stop talking about the moment — specifically, the rust-colored high-neck coat from the Italian fashion house, which made its debut in 2013. There was so much fanfare around the Glamis coat that Max Mara announced late yesterday that it will be reissued in a variety of colors come 2019.

One Twitter user shared a photoset of Pelosi adjusting her shades and wrote: “Me leaving your Holiday Party after starting major drama.”

Me leaving your Holiday Party after starting major drama pic.twitter.com/BRf98b9R2g — phil (@PrettyGoodPhil) December 11, 2018

Another quipped, “Putting politics aside for a second, can we all agree that Pelosi is wearing an exceptionally stylish coat?”

Putting politics aside for a second, can we all agree that Pelosi is wearing an exceptionally stylish coat? https://t.co/Sug4S66BRt — Bronwen Dickey (@BronwenDickey) December 11, 2018

Meanwhile, another Twitter user dubbed the design the “Nancy Pelosi power coat.”

Another account shared a video of the moment Pelosi left the meeting. “When you nail that presentation you’ve been working on,” the post read.

When you nail that presentation you’ve been working on pic.twitter.com/GgeAFLy7q9 — Millennial Politics (@MillenPolitics) December 11, 2018

Pelosi also wore the now-famous coat to Barack Obama’s second inauguration ceremony in 2013. Max Mara coats generally retail around $1,000-2,000. However, some can cost as much as $4,000 or more. Look out for it next year.

Nancy Pelosi wearing the same Max Mara coat at President Barack Obama’s inaugural swearing-in ceremony in 2013. CREDIT: Shutterstock

